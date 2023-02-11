Imagine waking up in your brand NEW home…4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths, nice flat yard to enjoy...now let’s make it a reality in lovely Dolcetto community! This Exceptional and open floor plan (Vivian) is sure to please starting with eye-catching exterior stone accents, flex room / formal dining room at entryway leading to the spacious kitchen with island! This adorable & functional kitchen has features such as large ISLAND with glistening Ornamental white granite countertops, Cane Shadow gray shaker style cabinets & stainless steel appliances that overlook the great room. Staircase is nicely tucked away and upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms with ALL WALK IN CLOSETS! WOW! Also upstairs is the laundry room with separate linen closet offering convenient storage. Want a SPACIOUS backyard to host cookouts? You've got it! This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction plus a 10 yr. Home Warranty & Smart Home features are included. PAID CLOSING COSTS!