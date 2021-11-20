4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $287,490

Dolcetto is a fabulous new home community that has it all! Convenience and location to Winston Salem, High Point and Charlotte with easy access to I-85 and Hwy 52 and nearby Uptown Lexington with shopping, restaurants and schools. Homesite 115 features the most popular Kyle plan. If you like to entertain this is the home for you and your family with an open spacious layout and on the main level, a large kitchen and island with Cane Sugar Cabinets and labrador hued countertops and stainless appliances. The upper level is spacious with a loft living area and 4 bedrooms including a spacious primary and all have walk-in closets. This home and new community in Lexington is not to be missed.