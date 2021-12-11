 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $288,490

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $288,490

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $288,490

New home for you in 2022! Spacious 4 bdrm SMART home w/main level office in Dolcetto community! (Kyle floor plan) Enter & notice the very open concept main level incl formal dining, office w/French doors, & expansive great room adjoining the kitchen w/ISLAND…IMPRESSIVE to say the least! Bright white cabinets & rich Labrador counter tops catches the eye & is topped off w/Whirlpool stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting in the kitchen! Luxury vinyl flooring flows seamlessly thru the main level & staircase leads to all four bedrooms plus a LOFT! Let’s talk about the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & HUGE walk-in closet, private en suite bathroom featuring double vanities and MASSIVE shower…WOW! Hall bath includes double sinks/cabinets & connects to one of the secondary bedrooms which has a walk in closet, additional 2 bdrms are large & bring in nice natural light. Loft is perfect for game night or kids play area, so much space to enjoy and appreciate with this functional layout!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert