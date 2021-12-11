4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $288,490

New home for you in 2022! Spacious 4 bdrm SMART home w/main level office in Dolcetto community! (Kyle floor plan) Enter & notice the very open concept main level incl formal dining, office w/French doors, & expansive great room adjoining the kitchen w/ISLAND…IMPRESSIVE to say the least! Bright white cabinets & rich Labrador counter tops catches the eye & is topped off w/Whirlpool stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting in the kitchen! Luxury vinyl flooring flows seamlessly thru the main level & staircase leads to all four bedrooms plus a LOFT! Let’s talk about the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & HUGE walk-in closet, private en suite bathroom featuring double vanities and MASSIVE shower…WOW! Hall bath includes double sinks/cabinets & connects to one of the secondary bedrooms which has a walk in closet, additional 2 bdrms are large & bring in nice natural light. Loft is perfect for game night or kids play area, so much space to enjoy and appreciate with this functional layout!