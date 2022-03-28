4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $289,490

Brand NEW 4 YOU! If you're looking for a spacious 4 bedroom home with a main level office plus a loft upstairs, this is the one! OPEN AND AIRY best describes this new home with an expansive great room adjoining the breakfast nook/ contemporary kitchen as well as a formal dining room. From the Luxury vinyl flooring which flows throughout the main level to the modern white cabinets in the kitchen with ISLAND, you'll fall in LOVE with this home! Not to mention a nice flat yard to enjoy in back plus patio for grilling, wow! Upstairs you are drawn in to the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & enough room for a sitting area. HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities, MASSIVE shower are added luxuries! Hall bath with double sinks/cabinets connects to one secondary bedroom which has a walk in closet as well, additional 2 bdrms are a great size & surrounds the upper level loft…just imagine the possibilities in your new home located in Dolcetto community! March completion EST