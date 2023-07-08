Need 4 bedrooms & the convenience of one level living? You’ve found it in the Cali plan located in Dolceto community! This brand new smart home located on CUL-DE-SAC welcomes you with an inviting foyer & offers 4 bdrms, 2 full baths plus the openness you desire all on one level. Love & appreciate the split bedroom layout providing privacy with the spacious primary suite being separated from the secondary bedrooms. HUGE center sit-at island boasts beautiful Ornamental White granite counters with modern white shaker style cabinetry, recessed lighting & stainless appliances in the cook’s kitchen. Retreat to your primary oasis & unwind at the end of a long day…it’s all yours to enjoy! Did I mention the sparkling quartz counter tops in the bathrooms, HUGE shower in primary bath plus a very spacious walk in closet?? Are you ready to enjoy the outdoors? A nice covered porch is right out back to relax and feel the breeze while bird-watching or sipping your coffee! Home Sweet HOME!