4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $291,490

Honey stop the car! New construction in Dolcetto community in the lovely city of Lexington! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a loft and a dedicated office provides all the space and functionality that you are looking for in your next home with over 2640 square feet! Not to mention a private yard with nothing and no one built behind you! Yes the Kyle plan is DR Horton's most popular home and you will definitely see why from the formal dining area, expansive great room open to the kitchen with island, office with french doors all with luxury vinyl flooring which encompasses the main level. Upstairs you will be amazed at the HUGE primary SUITE which is surely SWEET boasting vaulted ceiling and a private en suite with large shower, linen closet & double sinks / cabinets. Wait but there is more! Attached walk in closet provides more than enough space for everything! So much to offer in the Kyle floor plan, come take a look for yourself you won't be disappointed!