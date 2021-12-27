4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $291,490

Brand NEW 4 YOU! Feast your eyes on this spacious 4 bdrm SMART home with an office in Dolcetto community! The Kyle floor plan is sure to please starting with a desirable open concept main level including formal dining area, office boasting French doors, & great room adjoining the kitchen w/ISLAND…IMPRESSIVE to say the least! Bright white cabinets & rich Labrador counters catches the eye & is topped off w/ stainless steel appliances plus recessed lighting in the contemporary kitchen! Luxury vinyl flooring flows seamlessly on main level & staircase leads to all 4 bedrooms plus a LOFT! Let’s talk about the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & HUGE walk-in closet, private en suite bthrm double vanities & MASSIVE shower…WOW! Hall bath includes double sinks/cabinets & connects to one bdrm which has a walk in closet as well! Additional 2 bdrms are large & bring in nice natural light. Loft is perfect for game night or kids play area, so much space to enjoy & appreciate w/the functional layout!