Honey stop the car! This one level new construction home in Dolcetto community on HALF AN ACRE is RARE! With 4 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an open layout that can't be beat, you will fall in love with the Cali plan starting with the beautiful brick front exterior. Bells and whistles GALORE including granite tops in the cook's kitchen boasting HUGE ISLAND, Davison vinyl flooring flowing all except bedrooms, recessed LED lights, glistening quartz in both bathrooms and not to mention a nice covered porch in back. Welcome home!