4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $293,490

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Somerton Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk- closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor.