OVER AN ACRE- Brand NEW- NO HOA! Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom smart home located in Mila's Place community! Privacy, acreage, and convenience is key...mere minutes to the expressway leading you to Charlotte or the Triad area in no time! You'll love the Cali plan with its open concept layout plus bells and whistles to appreciate and enjoy! Welcome to Mila's PLace! (NOTE: HOME HAS SIDE LOAD GARAGE)