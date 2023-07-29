Brand NEW one level home with NO HOA!! This quaint community consist of only 12 homes with large homesites to enjoy. The oh so popular Cali plan is sure to please featuring 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and open layout that is perfect for entertaining family & friends. Step right into the welcoming foyer and feel instantly at home! Split bedroom plan provides privacy for you in your Primary suite boasting vaulted ceiling, Ensuite bathroom with double sinks, HUGE shower and a walk-in closet to die for! Cook's kitchen adjoins the breakfast nook as well as great room keeping you connected while whipping up delicious meals. Stainless steel appliance-check! Granite counter tops-check! Not to mention Davison vinyl flooring lays seamlessly throughout (except bedrooms) giving a nice wood-look that is easy to maintain. And don't forget your spacious covered porch in back allowing you to kick back and relax or enjoy your morning coffee to start your day! Welcome to beautiful Mila's Place community!