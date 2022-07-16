4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $297,820

Move in Ready at Dolcetto !Just off the beaten path yet a hop skip and jump to the expressway providing the perfect commute to the Triad or Charlotte The Brookechase plan on homesite #113 offers 4 spacious bdrms &elegant brick exterior accents that draws the eye! Upon entering ease your mind knowing that your floors will be simple to maintain even with pets, NO CARPET on the main level! Wool Oak luxury vinyl flooring flows throughout the entire main level & adds a touch of class. Spacious great room is open to the dining area while stairs are nicely tucked away making a great flow! Eat in kitchen sparkles with brand new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, modern gray cabinetry and granite-look counter tops. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms with a split layout plus the laundry room. The Primary bedroom is HUGE to say the least with vaulted ceiling and private en suite bathroom (double sinks/ 5 foot shower) plus a linen closet and separate walk in closet.