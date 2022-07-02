4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $299,890

4 BEDROOMS! Stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry. Eat-in Kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. Cane sugar cabinets, stone /vinyl exterior. 2nd floor laundry room. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower & its own linen closet! Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Ask about up to $5000 in closing costs with preferred Lender & closing Attorney!