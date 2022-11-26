 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $305,990

New Construction in Beautiful Dolcetto community. You don’t want to miss this spacious 4 bedroom SMART home w/ main level office in Dolcetto community! With over 2640 square feet of space, the Kyle floor plan is sure to please having a very desirable open concept main level including formal dining area, office boasting French doors, & expansive great room adjoining the kitchen with ISLAND…IMPRESSIVE to say the least! Cane Shadow cabinets catches the eye & is topped off with Whirlpool stainless appliances plus recessed lighting! Low maintenance Luxury vinyl flooring flows beautifully throughout the main level and the staircase leads to all four bedrooms plus a LOFT! Let’s talk about the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & HUGE walk-in closet, private ensuite bathroom featuring double vanities & MASSIVE shower…WOW! Hall bath includes double sinks & connects to one bdrm which has a walk in closet as well. Loft is perfect for game night or kids play area, so much space to enjoy & appreciate!

