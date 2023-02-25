Welcome to Grace Lee Meadows, newest community in Lexington, conveniently located off Highway 8 in Lexington, with easy access to I-85. Neighborhood is located near beautiful High Rock Lake, where you can enjoy fishing and boating. The Penwell features an office on main floor, an open kitchen off the great room, an island, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet and there is an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double sinks plus 3 additional bedrooms. This home has everything! One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.