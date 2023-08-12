Just like new! This beautiful four beds, two and a half bath home is just what you've been waiting for. On the main level you will find a lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops, a flex room that can be used for office space or formal dining, a half bath for guest and a two-car garage. The second floor offers a sizeable master bedroom with a large walk-in closet along with three additional bedrooms all including walk-in closets and a designated laundry room. This home sits on 0.86 acres and offers countless opportunities. Don't delay schedule your showing today!