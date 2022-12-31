4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $308,940

Welcome to the beautiful Chelsea plan in Raven Ridge. Your kitchen features soothing hues with soft Cane Sugar shaker style cabinets and stainless appliances with an adjoining breakfast area and outdoor patio- all perfect for entertaining. There is an office on the main floor. The primary bedroom is upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and a upper centrally located laundry room for ease. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.