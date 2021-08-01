THE OLIVE HOUSE IS FOR SALE!!!!! This Elegant Georgian Style home was built by the Honorable Superior Court Judge and Legislator Hubert E. Olive in 1926. It has been recently updated with a State of the Art Kitchen, Bath and so much more. Stunning 10 Foot Ceilings, lots of Crown moldings, The Southern Charm and Oh!!! The hardwoods, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. So much room for the entire family. This home boasts bright open areas ideal for entertaining. Enjoy your morning brew in the Lavish side porch or the lush back yard. Uptown Lexington shops and dining are just a hop and a skip away! Make your appointment to view this Gorgeous Home TODAY!!! MORE PHOTOS WILLL FOLLOW...... OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY AUGUST 1, 2021 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, said on social media that her son is in the intensive care unit at an unidentified hospital. She asked for people to pray for her son’s recovery.
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
- Updated
Board votes 6-3 on requirement in a meeting that was at times contentious, with the chairwoman forced to call for order several times. The district will evaluate the policy after nine weeks.
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said