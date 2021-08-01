4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $310,000

 Skip to main content
THE OLIVE HOUSE IS FOR SALE!!!!! This Elegant Georgian Style home was built by the Honorable Superior Court Judge and Legislator Hubert E. Olive in 1926. It has been recently updated with a State of the Art Kitchen, Bath and so much more. Stunning 10 Foot Ceilings, lots of Crown moldings, The Southern Charm and Oh!!! The hardwoods, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home. So much room for the entire family. This home boasts bright open areas ideal for entertaining. Enjoy your morning brew in the Lavish side porch or the lush back yard. Uptown Lexington shops and dining are just a hop and a skip away! Make your appointment to view this Gorgeous Home TODAY!!! MORE PHOTOS WILLL FOLLOW...... OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY AUGUST 1, 2021 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.

