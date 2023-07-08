Check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW home located in CUL-DE-SAC! Welcome to Dolcetto community! You don't want to miss the Penwell plan with its open layout and PLENTY of space for everything and everyone. Elegant brick accents on exterior is eye catching to say the least...but wait until you get inside! Main level office greets at the entry-way with french-doors to bring in sun light yet provide privacy. Love the open flow from the cook's kitchen boasting glistening granite counters, stainless steel appliances & HUGE CENTER ISLAND, to the family room which is definitely spacious! Staircase is tucked away and leads to all 4 bedrooms upstairs as well as the laundry room. Primary bedroom features a private bathroom with double sinks / cabinets with quartz counter tops plus a large walk in shower & HUGE closet! The backyard is sure to please...HOME SWEET HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $310,140
