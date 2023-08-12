Beautiful Penwell plan in Raven Ridge. The Penwell contains an office/study on main floor, an open kitchen, dining and great room for entertaining. Granite countertops, shaker style Cane Shadow (Gray) cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen with a wonderful island. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet and there is an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double quartz sinks and 3 additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus a beautiful homesite!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $312,140
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
Wake Forest University Health Sciences has spent $37.96 million to purchase Building 60 in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter, accord…
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved three new principals and a new chief human resources officer at its meeti…
Bruce Schneggenburger and Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger died in a head-on collision on U.S. 221 on Sunday.