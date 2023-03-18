Welcome to your new home in Raven Ridge community! GREAT space in the Chelsea plan by DR Horton providing a main level room that can be the perfect guest room with an adjoining full bathroom. This brand new home rests on almost half an acre with a very spacious tree-lined backyard. Elegant brick accents catch the eye on front and draws you into the foyer & flex room. Need a home office? Flex room provides an idea spot or can be utilized as a formal dining room! Kitchen features a sit-at breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & gourmet granite counter tops...wow! Now head upstairs and retreat to the HUGE Primary bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling plus room for a sitting area, you won't want to leave!