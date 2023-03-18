Welcome to your new home in Raven Ridge community! GREAT space in the Chelsea plan by DR Horton providing a main level room that can be the perfect guest room with an adjoining full bathroom. This brand new home rests on almost half an acre with a very spacious tree-lined backyard. Elegant brick accents catch the eye on front and draws you into the foyer & flex room. Need a home office? Flex room provides an idea spot or can be utilized as a formal dining room! Kitchen features a sit-at breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & gourmet granite counter tops...wow! Now head upstairs and retreat to the HUGE Primary bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling plus room for a sitting area, you won't want to leave!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $312,940
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.