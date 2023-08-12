Amazing Penwell plan in Dolcetto community is one not to be missed! Need a home office and desire an open layout? This home has that and some starting with beautiful stone accents giving the exterior an elegant look. Main level office boasts french doors, Davison vinyl flooring flows nicely throughout the main level (NO CARPET) and modern kitchen awaits. Love the open concept with great room adjoining the kitchen featuring a BIG ISLAND dancing with granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances! Head upstairs and fall in love with the Primary oasis which is spacious to say the least! Each additional bedroom offers a walk in closet and both bathrooms have double vanities meaning no more fighting for space to get ready in the mornings! Enjoy a great size backyard with plenty of room to host cookouts, get ready to call this one HOME!