MOVE IN READY on almost half an acre in Raven Ridge community! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths Penwell plan is sure to please starting with the eye catching stone accents on front. Offering a spacious great room which adjoins the beautiful kitchen featuring MASSIVE ISLAND not to mention a study on the main level for your dedicated office, you don’t want to miss this NEW SMART HOME! Granite countertops in the kitchen, CHECK! Shaker style soft close gray cabinets, CHECK! New stainless-steel appliances, CHECK! Appreciate the seamless flow of wood-look Davison vinyl flooring throughout the main level adding icing to the cake! But it doesn’t stop there, the upper level features a Primary suite with large 5' shower with double vanity and linen closet plus a LARGE walk in closet. Speaking of closets, EACH bedroom provides a spacious walk in closet! Hall bath with double quartz sinks and laundry room rounds out the upper level, yes this home has everything!