4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $317,990

NEW home with an OFFICE! The Kyle plan on lot #20 is sure to please offering plenty of space including a roomy office right off entry for virtual school or working from home. OPEN AND AIRY best describes this new home with an expansive great room adjoining the breakfast nook/ contemporary kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Neutral toned Wool Oak Luxury vinyl flooring flows throughout the main level & compliments the vibrant & modern Cane Shadow gray cabinets in the kitchen with ISLAND! But it doesn't stop there...Upstairs you are drawn in to the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & enough room for a sitting area. HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities, MASSIVE shower are added luxuries! Hall bath with double sinks/cabinets connects to one secondary bedroom which has a walk in closet as well, additional 2 bdrms are a great size & surrounds the upper level loft…just imagine the possibilities in your new home located in Dolcetto community!