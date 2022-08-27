 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $320,990

New home for you in 2022! Spacious 4 bedroom Smart home with main level office in Dolcetto community the Kyle floor plan. Enter & notice the open concept main level formal living, designated office with French doors and expansive family room that adjoins the kitchen showing the center island. Modern Cane shadow cabinets &granite counter tops with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances & staircase leads to all four bedrooms plus a loft. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign!

