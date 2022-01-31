 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $327,390

NEW CONSTRUCTION! THE POPULAR 2-STORY PINEHURST HOME PROJECTED TO BE MOVE IN READY BY SPRING '22. Homesite #160 - Home features formal dining room, open concept kitchen - breakfast area - family room. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher, & microwave). Durable engineered REVWOOD vinyl plank flooring is laid throughout the 1st floor. Cabinetry is beautiful "shadow cane". Enjoy outdoor living from the convenience of the 10'x12' patio. The 2nd floor is host to the Primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms and large, laundry room. The spacious Primary Bedroom features vaulted ceiling and spacious walk in closet. The loft has a large storage closet. Make your appointment now to see this home!

