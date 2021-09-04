 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $329,940

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $329,940

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $329,940

Homesite #35 - **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible WILMINGTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,824 sf, 2-story/4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open floorplan. The elegant front door of the Wilmington greets you with a comfy foyer with open formal living or optional office that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This open floorplan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Every bedroom will have a Walk-In Closet! The Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 2 (Pictures Representational)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News