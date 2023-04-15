**MOTIVATED SELLER** LIKE NEW LARGE HOME W/FENCE FEATURING POPULAR WILMINGTON FLOOR PLAN. LESS THAN 4 MINUTES TO WINSTON SALEM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE SOON TO COME. BUILDER WARRANTY'S STILL IN PLACE. THIS HOME OFFERS A SEPARATE OFFICE SPACE AND LARGE BEDROOMS. SUBWAY TILE ACCENTS IN KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE ISLAND AND EATING AREA TOO. GAS FIREPLACE BRINGS WARMTH TO YOUR LIVING AND KITCHEN AREA. YOU WILL LOVE THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! **HOME DEPOT GIFT CARD FOR REFRIGERATOR WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER**
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $330,000
