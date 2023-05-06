BIG & BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME located in Raven Ridge community...honey stop the car! With 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, LOFT plus main level dedicated office you don't want to miss this one. Elegant stone accents on front catch the eye and welcoming foyer opens up your new home to the office boasting French doors. Flex area is right next to your office and can be utilized as a formal dining room or whatever you choose! But wait until you see the kitchen...WOW! Center island is the focal point and glistening granite counter tops, Cane Sugar white cabinets, recessed lights & stainless steel appliances help create the ideal space to whip up lots of meals for family & friends! Adjoining spacious great room allows you to entertain or relax. Head upstairs to the GRAND Primary SUITE! Vaulted ceiling-yes! En-suite bath w dbl sinks and HUGE shower-yes! WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!