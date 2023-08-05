New construction! Our Durham floor plan offers an open concept living. The open great room, breakfast nook, and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Incredible attention to detail with 9' ceilings on main and beautiful trim work. The kitchen features island, granite countertops, under cabinet lights, and stainless-steel appliances. Owner's suite with ceiling fan and an ensuite 5' shower bath. The loft was converted into the 4th bedroom. And much more!