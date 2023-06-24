NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH PRIVACY! Welcome to Raven Ridge community, a hop skip and jump to the expressway for commute to Charlotte or the Triad area plus Lexington is home to some of the BEST BBQ in NC! Now let's talk about this house...4 spacious bedrooms, main level office, upper level loft & open concept perfect for hosting guests! The Kyle plan gives the space you need and desire all on half an acre plus did I mention it's BRAND NEW? Come check it out, this home is a MUST SEE AND MOVE IN READY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $334,490
