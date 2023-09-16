Welcome to your new home in Raven Ridge community! GREAT space in the Chelsea plan by DR Horton providing a main level room that can be the perfect guest room with an adjoining full bathroom. This brand new home rests on almost half an acre with a very spacious tree-lined backyard. Elegant stone accents catch the eye on front and draws you into the foyer & flex room. Need a home office? Flex room provides an idea spot or can be utilized as a formal dining room! Kitchen features a sit-at breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & Ornamental White Granite Countertops...Wow! Now head upstairs and retreat to the HUGE Primary bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling plus room for a sitting area, you won't want to leave!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $336,940
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The lawsuit addressed whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving its 2016 customer account scandal.
A 47-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 77-year-old…
Winston-Salem police found a body Wednesday in the 100 block of Charleston Court near Forsyth Technical Community College, authorities said.