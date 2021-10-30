Homesite #174 - **Schedule your appointment today*** The WILMINGTON FLOORPLAN. The elegant front door of the Wilmington greets you with a comfy foyer with a formal living or optional office that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This open floorplan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Every bedroom will have a Walk-In Closet! The Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! INTERIOR PACKAGE 3 (Pictures Representational)
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $336,990
