4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $338,940

Homesite #177 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible WILMINGTON FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,824 square feet, 2-story/4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open floor plan. The elegant front door of the Wilmington greets you with a comfy foyer with open formal living or optional office that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the family room complete with a fireplace. Upstairs the Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. Every bedroom will have a Walk-In Closet! The Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 1 (Pictures Representational)

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

