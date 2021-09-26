The Wilmington features a formal living area, that is versatile space or converted office, a formal dining room, spacious family room which is open to a large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, loft & 2.5 baths. The kitchen features a spacious breakfast nook. Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. 3 large secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets! Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $339,940
Novant says 373 employees face firing for not getting COVID-19 vaccination
The attorney for Maurice Evans Jr., charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student, waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday. That paves the way for prosecutors to seek an indictment and have the case transferred into adult superior court.
The body of Nicholas Penaranda McGregor, 23, of Winston-Salem was found lying in the yard of the house where he lived in the 200 block of East Davidson Avenue.
Krispy Kreme offers World Gratitude Day promotion
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday six additional COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth, bringing the death toll for September to 35 and 495 overall.
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Old English Court.
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in the 1300 block of North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem Police said late Sunday.
The intersection of University Parkway and North Point Boulevard will be closed because of a traffic collision with minor injuries, Winston-Sa…
The Winston-Salem City Council voted 5-3 on Monday to go forward with the Carolina Classic Fair, which runs Oct. 1-10. Those who attend will be required to wear masks at all times.