4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $341,990

Homesite 193 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible PINEHURST FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 2,207 square feet, 2-Story/4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open floor plan. The foyer is adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining complete with fireplace. The kitchen offers an island with Granite Countertops that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms include Walk-In Closets and are located on the 2nd floor along with laundry room. SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 2 (Pictures Representational)