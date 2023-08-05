Pictures are representative. Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring a large kitchen island with bar seating, granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, and a spacious corner walk-in pantry. Generous master bedroom with a deluxe master bath package and extensive closet space off of the master bath. The living room boasts a cozy corner fireplace. Don’t forget about the outdoor living you can enjoy on your covered back patio. This home is equipped with Smart Home Technology!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $343,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
He'll miss this week's PGA Tour stop at Wyndham Championship, but will get degree next month
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
Q: I think someone in my neighborhood in Winston-Salem is having too many yard sales. Is there a limit to how many yard sales you can have and…