Pictures are representative. Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring a large kitchen island with bar seating, granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, and a spacious corner walk-in pantry. Generous master bedroom with a deluxe master bath package and extensive closet space off of the master bath. The living room boasts a cozy corner fireplace. Don’t forget about the outdoor living you can enjoy on your covered back patio. This home is equipped with Smart Home Technology!