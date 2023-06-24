The Cali floorplan is one level living at its finest. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open floorplan. The kitchen is highlighted by a generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room. Granite countertops, cane sugar cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and Stainless-Steel appliances including a gas cooktop make this kitchen the place to entertain. Relaxed under your covered patio! Home is equipped with Smart Home technology!