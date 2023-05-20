Why pay for new construction pricing when you can purchase a Like New home in immaculate condition w/Builders Warranty for a lot less! This popular Wilmington Floor Plan features all walk in closets and tons of storage space. Home offers a private office/den. Huge Primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, primary bath w walk in shower and separate garden tub. Upstairs has large bonus room could be used as a second living room? Open floor plan on main level opens up to kitchen w/island, tiled backsplash, granite, breakfast nook & SS appliances. Seperate Laundry room, dining room and fireplace ambiance are sure to please. Schedule your showing today, conveniently located about 4 minutes from Winston Salem shopping and restaurants.