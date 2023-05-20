Why pay for new construction pricing when you can purchase a Like New home in immaculate condition w/Builders Warranty for a lot less! This popular Wilmington Floor Plan features all walk in closets and tons of storage space. Home offers a private office/den. Huge Primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, primary bath w walk in shower and separate garden tub. Upstairs has large bonus room could be used as a second living room? Open floor plan on main level opens up to kitchen w/island, tiled backsplash, granite, breakfast nook & SS appliances. Seperate Laundry room, dining room and fireplace ambiance are sure to please. Schedule your showing today, conveniently located about 4 minutes from Winston Salem shopping and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A Kernersville man illegally used millions of dollars from his business to lead a lavish lifestyle for years while lying on his tax returns to…
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
A longtime administrator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be leaving her job to be the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools.
Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown w…