Here it is...the ever-so-popular Kyle plan located in Raven Ridge community! Yes, BIG AND BEAUTIFUL is an understatement with this brand NEW Smart home...4 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a LOFT! Welcoming foyer greets with Davison vinyl flooring giving a wood-look leading to the formal dining area & office. Working from home is a breeze in the dedicated main level office boasting french doors! Make your way to the open and airy great room which adjoins the kitchen...bells and whistles GALORE! Stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, glistening granite counter tops...ooh la la! But it doesn't stop there, ready to relax, relate, release? OVERSIZED upper level Primary suite is truly a TREAT! Vaulted ceiling and spacious en- suite bathroom adds icing to the cake. Chill with a good book or make it movie night in the loft, it is up to you in your new home! This home will be ready before you know it so come take a look at our model today to make this your new home!