Pictures are representative. Enjoy the best of this beautiful open concept plan. Featuring a large kitchen island with bar seating, granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, and a spacious corner walk-in pantry. Generous master bedroom with a deluxe master bath package and extensive closet space off of the master bath. The living room boasts a cozy corner fireplace. Don’t forget about the outdoor living you can enjoy on your covered back patio. Welcome Home! Bryson Park has it all! Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features 6 unique, single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. Bryson Park’s location is amazing as it’s only 5 minutes away from I-285 & HWY 52 and less than 10 minutes away from Winston Salem, NC.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,755
