The Charleston plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, that leads to the patio for outdoor entertaining. There is a guest room and full bath on the main level. The oversized Primary Suite features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets. Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,915
