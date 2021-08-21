4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $352,655

Homesite 38 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible COLUMBIA FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 3,108 square feet, 2-story/4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings. The elegant front door of the Columbia greets you with a comfy foyer with open formal living or optional study that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This amazing open floor plan allows for cooking in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the adjoining family room. Upstairs this floorplan provides 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 out of the 4 having Walk-In Closets and a large loft for entertaining. Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. COLOR PACKAGE 2 (Pictures Representational)