4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $352,990

BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Home is the popular Wilmington floor plan featuring office w/double French style doors, formal dining room, and open concept family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Family room is anchored with corner gas fireplace that is accented with classic mantel and surround. Kitchen features timeless cane sugar cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. First floor floors are durable and elegant engineered vinyl plank. Home also features 10'x12' concrete patio for extended outdoor living. Second floor is host to the Primary Bedroom Suite, loft rec room, and 3 secondary bedrooms. The Primary Suite features huge walk in closet and large bathroom. Up to $5,000 paid closing cost with Seller preferred lender DHI Mortgage. Make your appointment to get more info on this home and tour the homesite.