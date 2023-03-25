Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of country living, while being minutes away from everything! This community features single-family floorplans that are sure to meet the needs of you and your family. Bryson Park’s location is amazing as it’s only 5 minutes away from I-285 & HWY 52 and less than 10 minutes away from Winston Salem, NC. The Penwell contains an office/study on main floor, an open kitchen, dining and great room for entertaining. Granite countertops, shaker style cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen with a wonderful island. Upstairs features a 3 additional bedrooms. additionally, primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and there is an upstairs laundry room. In addition, all D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Home life can be hands-free.