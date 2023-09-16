The Penwell plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a flex space/optional study that can be used as an office or sitting area as well as a spacious open loft upstairs. The open plan makes great use of the family room and offers more space! The kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and neutral cabinets, and a very large pantry. Durable RevWood Flooring is located throughout the main areas in the home that offer elegance and extreme durability. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom! The primary bath offers dual sinks, large shower, and a walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets! Home is Equipped with Smart Home Technology!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $364,000
