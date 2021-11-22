Walk through the elegant front door of the Columbia into a comfy foyer with open formal living or optional study that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This home is a wonderful open floor plan where you can cook in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the adjoining family room. This is an elegant 4 Bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with a large loft for entertaining or optional 5th bedroom room upstairs. Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $367,205
Related to this story
Most Popular
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
Q: I’m vacationing in South Carolina and the liquor stores are fully stocked while we’ve looked at barren shelves in Winston-Salem for months. Why?
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently …
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican, was introduced as a “95-percent” likely candidate for governor.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson remembers the first time he cried at a movie.
Also: Reader says he remembers rolling the quad at Wake Forest University in the late 50s.
Local bakery owner Stacey Milner and her friend and gingerbread artist Lindsay Deibler will appear on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Champ…
Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.
Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle suffered injuries Tuesday when their vehicle struck a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said. Gunshots wer…