 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $368,700

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $368,700

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $368,700

Can you say WOW?? We did!! CG2 Homes has done it again and proudly presents this new plan at Willow Creek! This 4 bedroom new construction home will offer primary on the main, huge open concept kitchen that will overlook into a spectacular family room. 3 super sized bedrooms are on the second floor and the bonus... This room will offer so many possibilities! Call today for your private on site to discuss the selections and more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News