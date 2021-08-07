4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $368,700

Can you say WOW?? We did!! CG2 Homes has done it again and proudly presents this new plan at Willow Creek! This 4 bedroom new construction home will offer primary on the main, huge open concept kitchen that will overlook into a spectacular family room. 3 super sized bedrooms are on the second floor and the bonus... This room will offer so many possibilities! Call today for your private on site to discuss the selections and more.