4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $374,205

A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across …
The Triad's fourth measurable snowfall is possible Friday. There has never been more in a single month.
He was on a training run on Monday when he suffered a heart attack
Forty years after opening its doors in Charlotte, the Showmars restaurant chain has come to Winston-Salem.
Among a population that has sadly faded into the everyday background in a growing cityscape, Spencer Parks stands out for one big reason when …
Police say a man fired a gun inches from an officer's chest during an arrest Sunday on Broad Street
The state has awarded a contract for construction of a three-mile segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between Salem Parkway and Inte…
The number of COVID cases among students dropped 61% for the week ending Jan. 21.
As more than six months of exploratory drilling comes to an end, a developer still refuses to reveal what he's looking for. An expert suggests mining could be the goal.
Forsyth deputy accused of violent attack on his wife. He was immediately fired, sheriff's office says.
Wesley Jovan Summers, who was fired Sunday after his arrest, was injured in wreck at Tanglewood in 2020.