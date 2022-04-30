 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $386,205

Looking for space? THIS IS THE ONE! Brand new COLUMBIA plan in Bryson Park community is sure to please with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths over 3100 sf of space GALORE! Talk about bells & whistles...granite counter tops, tile backsplash, Revwood flooring on the main level and stainless steel appliances is just the beginning! Dedicated office at entryway w/ french doors, formal dining room leads to HUGE Great room with fireplace just waiting for some entertainment! Oh but it doesn't stop there, enjoy a HUGE ISLAND in the cook's kitchen, Cane Sugar white cabinets, built in desk & spacious pantry add icing to the cake! Retreat to the Primary suite upstairs (vaulted ceiling, private bathroom featuring double vanities & large shower not to mention a MASSIVE WALK IN CLOSET WITH NATURAL LIGHT) or hang out in the upper level loft...it's all up to you with plenty of room to roam in your new home! No fighting over the bathrooms as there are 2 additional full baths rooms upstairs. COMMUNITY POOL!

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

